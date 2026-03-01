Thai PM Orders Urgent Evacuation of Citizens from Iran and Israel as Middle East Conflict Widens

PM Anutin Charnvirakul puts Royal Thai Air Force on standby for repatriation mission as the government vows to "leave no Thai behind" amid regional crisis.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has declared a state of "maximum readiness" to evacuate Thai nationals from the Middle East as regional hostilities threaten to spiral into a broader conflict.
In an urgent directive issued on Saturday, the Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to begin the immediate repatriation of citizens from high-risk zones.
The evacuation will prioritise those currently in Iran, followed by a phased withdrawal from Israel as the security situation is monitored around the clock.
Writing on his personal Facebook page, Anutin emphasised that while Thailand remains a neutral party in the geopolitical tensions, the safety of the tens of thousands of Thai labourers and residents in the region is the government’s "absolute priority".
"The welfare of our brothers and sisters in Iran and Israel is our primary mission," the Prime Minister stated. Following high-level consultations with Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and the Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force, the government has mobilised transport aircraft to facilitate a swift return to the homeland.
The decision to evacuate Iran first was made to mitigate the risks of a sudden military escalation that could close off exit routes without warning.
Beyond the immediate humanitarian mission, the Prime Minister expressed grave concern regarding the war’s impact on the global economy and Thailand’s fragile post-pandemic recovery.
In a move to insulate the domestic economy from projected energy and supply chain shocks, a multi-agency task force—including the Ministries of Finance, Labour, Health, and Defence—has been ordered to implement 24-hour monitoring.
"We will take every possible step to navigate this crisis and ensure that the Thai economy suffers the least amount of disruption," Anutin said, adding that the government aims to find opportunities for the nation even amidst the instability.
The Prime Minister concluded his address by calling on the Thai public to offer their support and prayers for those caught in the conflict zones. Reaffirming his administration's commitment to the rescue operation, he invoked a national sentiment: "Thais will never abandon one another."