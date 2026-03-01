Thai PM Orders Urgent Evacuation of Citizens from Iran and Israel as Middle East Conflict Widens

PM Anutin Charnvirakul puts Royal Thai Air Force on standby for repatriation mission as the government vows to "leave no Thai behind" amid regional crisis.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has declared a state of "maximum readiness" to evacuate Thai nationals from the Middle East as regional hostilities threaten to spiral into a broader conflict.

In an urgent directive issued on Saturday, the Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to begin the immediate repatriation of citizens from high-risk zones.

The evacuation will prioritise those currently in Iran, followed by a phased withdrawal from Israel as the security situation is monitored around the clock.



Writing on his personal Facebook page, Anutin emphasised that while Thailand remains a neutral party in the geopolitical tensions, the safety of the tens of thousands of Thai labourers and residents in the region is the government’s "absolute priority".

