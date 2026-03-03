Gold extends gain as middle east war widens

Global gold prices continued to rise, driven by concerns that the war in the Middle East could be prolonged after the United States joined Israel in striking Iran, followed by Iran’s retaliation and attacks on other Arab countries.

Reuters reported that gold, a safe-haven asset, advanced on Monday, March 2, 2026 (New York time), on worries about a prolonged conflict in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $5,297.31 per ounce at 18:31 GMT (1:31 a.m. Tuesday in Thailand), easing slightly after jumping more than 2% earlier in the session. Gold hit a record high of $5,594.82 on January 29.

US gold futures settled 1.2% higher at $5,311.60.

The US dollar index rose 1%, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“Right now, the market is trying to assess whether there will be more of these attacks in the weeks ahead,” David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, said. “I think that uncertainty is likely to support prices.”