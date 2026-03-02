Gold rallies after US–Israel strikes on Iran trigger safe-haven rush

Bullion rose by more than 2% to about US$5,390 an ounce in early trade, after gaining more than 3% the previous week as American troops amassed in the region.

Fighting intensified over the weekend after the United States and Israel struck Iran, prompting Tehran to launch waves of missiles at targets across several countries.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reported killed on the first day of the strikes.

In Thailand, the abrupt surge in spot prices, up by more than US$100 over the weekend and closing in on the US$5,300 level, triggered immediate disruption for local dealers.

Major gold traders, including Hua Seng Heng and YLG, temporarily suspended parts of their trading to cope with volatility that was difficult to manage.

The latest jump adds to a longer-running rally that has been underpinned by broader geopolitical strains and US President Donald Trump’s shake-up of international relations, as well as elevated central-bank buying and a broader shift away from sovereign bonds and currencies.

Even after a sharp retreat from a record above US$5,595 an ounce at the end of January, the metal is still up by about a quarter so far this year.

Gold also notched a seventh straight monthly gain in February, its longest run since 1973.