Hormuz crisis disrupts trade as freight rates double, exporters warn

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC), told Thansettakij that escalating tensions in the Middle East between Iran, Israel and the United States are severely affecting supply chains and the mechanisms of global trade.

The crisis has had an immediate impact on maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf.

The latest information indicates that a large number of cargo vessels have been forced to drop anchor and stop moving to assess the situation.

Shipping lines have had to avoid the Strait of Hormuz and other high-risk areas, switching to routes around the African continent via the Cape of Good Hope.

This has pushed shipping costs up sharply, with freight rates effectively doubling. Estimates show the cost for a 40-foot container has risen from $3,500 per container to $7,000 per container.