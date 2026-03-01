Thai exports to Iran face disruption risk as conflict escalates; fruit, rubber shipments most exposed

Thailand’s exports to Iran, led by canned and processed fruit and rubber-related products, could face disruption risks as fighting involving Iran, the United States and Israel escalates, raising concerns over logistics, insurance costs and payment channels for trade with the region.

Trade data from the Ministry of Commerce shows Iran is a relatively small trading partner for Thailand, but Thai exporters still ship a range of consumer and industrial products to the country.

Thailand–Iran trade: 2025 and 2024 figures

In 2025 (January–November 2025), Thailand–Iran trade totalled 4,259.86 million baht, comprising: