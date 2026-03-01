Thai exports to Iran face disruption risk as conflict escalates; fruit, rubber shipments most exposed

Thailand’s exports to Iran, led by canned and processed fruit and rubber-related products, could face disruption risks as fighting involving Iran, the United States and Israel escalates, raising concerns over logistics, insurance costs and payment channels for trade with the region.
Trade data from the Ministry of Commerce shows Iran is a relatively small trading partner for Thailand, but Thai exporters still ship a range of consumer and industrial products to the country.
In 2025 (January–November 2025), Thailand–Iran trade totalled 4,259.86 million baht, comprising:
In 2024 (January–December 2024), total trade stood at 7,287.06 million baht, comprising:
The top Thai export items to Iran during January–November 2025—and those most likely to be affected by disruption to shipping schedules or trade financing—were:
Industry sources said Thai exporters could face:
While Thailand’s overall trade exposure to Iran is limited, the breadth of export categories means some Thai businesses—especially in processed foods, rubber and light manufacturing—may need to closely monitor transport conditions and buyer payment terms until the situation stabilises.