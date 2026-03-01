SET says trading to open as normal amid Middle East tensions

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), mai, TFEX and LiVEx confirm that trading will operate as normal on Monday (March 2).

The Exchange is closely monitoring heightened tensions and military operations in the Middle East, has prepared measures to manage potential market volatility arising from the situation, and advises investors to follow updates comprehensively.



The Exchange and the derivatives market have measures in place to address any potential market volatility and are ready to implement them if necessary, so that investors have time to review information and make careful investment decisions.