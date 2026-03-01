SET says trading to open as normal amid Middle East tensions

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), mai, TFEX and LiVEx confirm that trading will operate as normal on Monday (March 2).
The Exchange is closely monitoring heightened tensions and military operations in the Middle East, has prepared measures to manage potential market volatility arising from the situation, and advises investors to follow updates comprehensively.
The Exchange and the derivatives market have measures in place to address any potential market volatility and are ready to implement them if necessary, so that investors have time to review information and make careful investment decisions.
It will continue to monitor developments and stands ready to coordinate with relevant regulators to ensure Thailand’s capital market operates stably and efficiently.
In the meantime, investors are advised to follow updates from reliable sources and use sound judgment when making investment decisions based on comprehensive information, amid a situation that remains changeable and uncertain.
The Thai Digital Assets Exchange (TDX) will also continue normal trading, as it is open every day.