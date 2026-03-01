The Empty Throne: Iran’s Search for a Third Supreme Leader Amidst the Fires of War

As Tehran reels from the loss of Ayatollah Khamenei, the 88-member Assembly of Experts must appoint a successor to preserve the Islamic Republic’s survival.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered its most precarious era of political transition since its inception in 1979.

Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike on 28 February, the nation’s unique "theocratic democracy" faces an existential hurdle: appointing a third Supreme Leader while under active military bombardment.

For nearly four decades, Khamenei ruled without ever publicly designating an heir.

Now, the Assembly of Experts—an elite body of 88 senior clerics—must convene to select a successor who meets the strict constitutional requirements: a male cleric of high moral standing with proven political competence and absolute loyalty to the revolutionary system.

The Dynastic Dilemma

The most influential figure in the shadows is Mojtaba Khamenei (56), the late leader's second son. Boasting deep-seated ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij militia, he is seen as the "security candidate."

However, his path to power is fraught; hereditary succession is ideologically anathema to a Republic founded on the overthrew of the Pahlavi monarchy.

