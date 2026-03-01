Iranian media report heavy casualties after strike on girls’ school in Minab

Iranian media report strike on girls’ school in southern Iran

Iranian state and semi-official news agencies IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr reported that a girls’ primary school in Minab—identified as the Shajareh Tayyebeh (Shajareh Tayyebeh/Shajareh Tayebeh) girls’ elementary school in Hormozgan province—was hit during the joint US-Israeli strikes.

According to Tasnim, citing local prosecutor Ebrahim Taheri, the death toll in the Minab school incident rose to 148, with at least 95 people reported wounded.

Iranian reports said most of those killed were young students, with teachers, staff and parents also among the victims.