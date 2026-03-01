Iranian media report heavy casualties after strike on girls’ school in Minab

Iranian outlets say a girls’ primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, was hit during US-Israeli strikes, with Tasnim reporting 148 dead and 95 wounded, as the UN Security Council meets in emergency session and calls mount for civilian protection.

Iranian media report strike on girls’ school in southern Iran

Iranian state and semi-official news agencies IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr reported that a girls’ primary school in Minab—identified as the Shajareh Tayyebeh (Shajareh Tayyebeh/Shajareh Tayebeh) girls’ elementary school in Hormozgan province—was hit during the joint US-Israeli strikes.

According to Tasnim, citing local prosecutor Ebrahim Taheri, the death toll in the Minab school incident rose to 148, with at least 95 people reported wounded.

Iranian reports said most of those killed were young students, with teachers, staff and parents also among the victims.

Separate report of another school strike near Tehran

Iranian and international reporting also referenced a separate strike on a school east of Tehran, with at least two additional student deaths reported.

Wider context: casualties nationwide reported by Red Crescent

Xinhua reported that Iran’s Red Crescent Society cited 201 deaths and 747 injuries across 24 provinces in the wider wave of strikes, based on Iranian reporting.

UN Security Council session and international reaction

During the emergency Security Council meeting, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that escalating strikes and retaliation risk undermining international peace and security, urging restraint and a return to diplomacy.

Iran has condemned the Minab school incident as a serious violation involving civilians, while the United States and Israel have defended their operation more broadly and faced mounting scrutiny over civilian harm, according to international reporting.

What is verified and what is still unclear

The reported casualty figures and descriptions of the Minab incident are based on Iranian media and officials cited by those outlets, and independent verification may remain limited while the situation is unfolding.

