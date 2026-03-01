Middle East tensions flare; AEROTHAI reroutes flights to avoid risk areas

SUNDAY, MARCH 01, 2026

Airlines are cancelling and diverting services after several Middle Eastern countries closed their airspace, while AEROTHAI says Thailand’s overall air traffic remains smooth with ATFM support, including BOBCAT for flights transiting Afghanistan airspace.

  • AEROTHAI is rerouting flights in response to airspace closures by several Middle Eastern countries, including Iran and Iraq, due to escalating conflict in the region.
  • The Thai air navigation service is using its Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) services to help airlines plan alternative routes that avoid the conflict zones.
  • A key alternative route being managed is through Afghanistan's airspace, supported by AEROTHAI's Bay of Bengal Cooperative Air Traffic Flow Management System (BOBCAT).
  • AEROTHAI is providing continuous support for flight operations, including coordinating route changes and handling potential emergency landings to maintain safety standards.

Surachai Nuprom, Executive Vice President and Acting President of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI), said on Sunday  (March 1) that amid the conflict in the Middle East, air strikes and missile retaliation have taken place between Israel and Iran.

As a result, several countries in the Middle East region have had to close their airspace, such as Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait.

This situation has affected flights transiting Middle East airspace, with affected airlines cancelling flights in and out of airports in the region.

However, Thailand’s overall air traffic operations remain ongoing, as airlines are closely monitoring developments and planning flight routes to avoid risk areas.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand continues to provide support services to ensure flight operations run smoothly.

Surachai added that Aeronautical Radio of Thailand has provided Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) services to prepare for the situation, for aircraft flying from Southeast Asia/South Asia through Afghanistan airspace to Europe/North America.

This is supported by the Bay of Bengal Cooperative Air Traffic Flow Management System (BOBCAT), developed by Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, under special procedures designed for situations where air traffic services are not available along flight routes in Afghanistan airspace.

This has been done in response to requests from relevant countries and airlines through meetings of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), to support airlines’ route planning for safety and efficiency.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand continues to prioritise facilitating normal flights passing through affected areas to the fullest extent, whether requests to change flight routes, which may include transiting Afghanistan airspace and using the ATFM service provided through the BOBCAT system.

This also includes requests to return to the departure airport or to make an emergency landing, with close coordination with all relevant agencies to maintain safety standards and ensure continuity of air traffic operations.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust its air traffic flow management approach as appropriate, in line with international airspace constraints.

