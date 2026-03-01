Middle East tensions flare; AEROTHAI reroutes flights to avoid risk areas

Surachai Nuprom, Executive Vice President and Acting President of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI), said on Sunday (March 1) that amid the conflict in the Middle East, air strikes and missile retaliation have taken place between Israel and Iran.

As a result, several countries in the Middle East region have had to close their airspace, such as Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait.

This situation has affected flights transiting Middle East airspace, with affected airlines cancelling flights in and out of airports in the region.

However, Thailand’s overall air traffic operations remain ongoing, as airlines are closely monitoring developments and planning flight routes to avoid risk areas.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand continues to provide support services to ensure flight operations run smoothly.