Thailand Activates ‘Economic War Room’ to Shield Nation from Middle East Fallout

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas mobilises top financial regulators and the central bank to protect energy prices and the Baht as Gulf tensions escalate.



The Thai Ministry of Finance has established an emergency "Economic War Room" to insulate the national economy from the systemic shocks triggered by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.



Following the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr Ekniti Nitithanprapas ordered the immediate formation of the task force on Sunday.

The group comprises the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the Bank of Thailand, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with a mandate to monitor six critical "impact channels".

Energy and Inflationary Resilience

Despite the threat of a blockade at the Strait of Hormuz—a vital artery for Thai crude and LNG imports—the Ministry maintains that Thailand’s domestic energy prices remain protected in the short term.

"The National Fuel Fund is currently in a strong financial position," the statement confirmed, noting that the fund serves as a vital buffer against global price volatility.

While energy costs are expected to fluctuate, the government’s 2026 inflation forecast remains low at 0.3%, suggesting that the impact on domestic goods and services will be contained unless the conflict becomes protracted.

