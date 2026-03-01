SM Lee: 'The war has begun' after US-Israel strikes on Iran, warns of energy-price shock

SM Lee warns of spillover to Singapore

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the escalation in the Middle East will push up energy prices and affect countries far from the conflict, including Singapore, speaking at a Chinese New Year dinner at Teck Ghee Community Club on February 28, 2026.

He told residents: “Today, Israel and the US together attacked Iran, jointly. The war has begun. Iran has struck back,” adding that while it is clear when a war starts, it is “very hard to tell how the war will end.”

Retaliation across the region and uncertainty ahead

Lee said Iran had already struck back at targets across the Middle East, and warned the wider security situation remained unsettled and unpredictable.