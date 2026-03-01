S. Korea’s Lee to take steps for better ties with Japan

In a speech to mark the 107th anniversary of the 1919 independence movement against Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, Lee said he will achieve that through "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.
He highlighted the importance of cooperation with Japan and stopped short of criticising the neighbouring country or mentioning the thorny issues of history.
This was his first speech at the annual ceremony since he took office in June last year.
Through the remarks, he apparently wanted to show his intention to implement concrete measures to vitalise economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges further, as he recognises that the trend of improving bilateral relations has already been fully established.
Cooperation between Japan and South Korea is crucial, especially at a time when international norms established after World War II are seriously threatened by the logic of force, Lee said.
He also expressed hope that the two countries will move forward toward the future while facing up to history.
Trilateral cooperation among Japan, China, and South Korea will contribute to world peace at a time when China-Japan relations are deteriorating, he also stated.
On North Korea, Lee showed his intention to continue efforts to regain trust from the country and encourage it to accept the resumption of dialogue with the United States.
He did not mention North Korea's nuclear development program while calling for a "peaceful Korean Peninsula."
