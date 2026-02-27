Japan’s Space One to launch Kairos No. 3 rocket on Sunday

The Tokyo-based space development startup cancelled the initially scheduled rocket launch on Wednesday, citing a forecast for unfavourable weather conditions.

According to Space One, the Kairos No. 3 unit is set to lift off from the company's Spaceport Kii launch site in the town of Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, between around 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The rocket will carry five satellites, including one developed by the Taiwan Space Agency.