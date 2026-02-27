Lamborghini to withdraw current EV launch plan

As the reason, Winkelmann said that the EV penetration curve is "flattening." The Italian luxury sports car maker will focus on plug-in hybrid vehicles going forward, he added.

While promoting an electrification strategy since 2021, including a transition to PHVs, Lamborghini had aimed to release its first EV around 2030.

He said, however, "The acceptance of the full electric car for our type of cars and for our customers was already low, and now it's even lower than before."