MedPark wins ‘Most Impactful’ honour at Future Trends Awards 2026

MedPark Hospital has been recognised as an organisation delivering outstanding positive impact on society after winning The Most Impactful award at the Future Trends Awards 2026. Ms. Proud Patanavanich, Associate Chief Administrative Officer and Innovation Division Director at MedPark Hospital, accepted the award on behalf of the organisation on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at BHIRAJ HALL, BITEC Bangna, Bangkok.

The Most Impactful award is determined by a panel of distinguished judges from a range of fields, including business, innovation and social development. The assessment is based on real-world outcomes, project continuity, and the potential to drive tangible, structural change across social, economic and quality-of-life dimensions. This reflects the rigorous selection standards of the Future Trends Awards.

The award is not only an honour for the organisation, but also reflects its approach of consistently creating value for society and reinforces MedPark’s role as a healthcare organisation ready to grow alongside Thailand’s sustainable development. Over its five years of operation, MedPark has emphasised continuous, hands-on implementation.