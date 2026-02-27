MedPark wins ‘Most Impactful’ honour at Future Trends Awards 2026

MedPark Hospital has been recognised as an organisation delivering outstanding positive impact on society after winning The Most Impactful award at the Future Trends Awards 2026. Ms. Proud Patanavanich, Associate Chief Administrative Officer and Innovation Division Director at MedPark Hospital, accepted the award on behalf of the organisation on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at BHIRAJ HALL, BITEC Bangna, Bangkok.
The Most Impactful award is determined by a panel of distinguished judges from a range of fields, including business, innovation and social development. The assessment is based on real-world outcomes, project continuity, and the potential to drive tangible, structural change across social, economic and quality-of-life dimensions. This reflects the rigorous selection standards of the Future Trends Awards.
The award is not only an honour for the organisation, but also reflects its approach of consistently creating value for society and reinforces MedPark’s role as a healthcare organisation ready to grow alongside Thailand’s sustainable development. Over its five years of operation, MedPark has emphasised continuous, hands-on implementation.
Over the past five years, MedPark has maintained a clear position as a hospital specialising in complex and difficult-to-treat conditions, serving as a flagship hospital that receives referrals from hospitals nationwide for continued care. With capabilities recognised at an international level, it has also expanded its role to generate broader social impact through a wide range of social initiatives spanning health, communities, technology and services—demonstrating a commitment to society beyond business growth alone.
One of the key achievements presented to the judges as part of the award consideration was the “Save Doctors, Save People, Save Thailand” project, which focuses on sustainable support for medical personnel and creates positive impact by promoting preventive health among the wider public.
In addition, MedPark has prioritised the use of modern technology to reduce gaps in healthcare services—particularly through developing applications that allow patients and the public to access health information, book doctor appointments and use in-depth health-check systems more conveniently and effectively. It has also initiated platforms designed to help medical staff work faster and more efficiently.
The award reflects collaboration across doctors, employees, staff and a range of social partners, jointly driving an approach that produces genuine positive impact on society. It emphasised that the focus goes beyond figures or profit, towards strengthening the foundations of Thailand’s healthcare system—especially at a time when healthcare is increasingly critical to national resilience and quality of life.
MedPark’s The Most Impactful award serves as inspiration to continue pursuing business growth alongside sustainable positive impact on people’s quality of life. This includes not only advancing technology and services, but also supporting communities, reducing inequality and promoting inclusive health for all groups.
The Future Trends Awards are held annually to honour organisations and individuals with outstanding achievements across multiple areas. In 2026, awards were presented across four categories, with a total of 209 awards, covering all dimensions of business and society. The awards aim to recognise organisations and leaders driving innovation, shaping the future, and providing lasting inspiration through sustainable contributions to Thai society.