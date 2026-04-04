Commerce adds 3 more price-controlled goods as energy costs bit

Commerce Ministry has expanded its list of controlled goods, adding seasoning sauces, bottled drinking water and plastic pellets for a period of one year, in a move aimed at preventing unfair price increases as energy and petrochemical costs rise.

The new measure was published in the Royal Gazette on April 1, 2026, under Announcement No. 4/2026 of the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services. The order, signed on March 27 by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun in her capacity as committee chair, designates the three items as additional controlled goods with immediate effect from the date of publication, unless replaced by a new announcement.

The committee said the decision was driven by conflict-related pressure on energy costs and raw materials in the petrochemical industry, particularly plastic pellets used in packaging. It warned that this could create opportunities for unjustified price hikes that do not reflect actual costs, adding to the burden on households.

The three newly controlled goods are seasoning sauces, bottled drinking water and plastic pellets. By placing them under control, the government is seeking to oversee purchase prices, selling prices and trade practices more closely, in order to prevent unfair commercial conditions from developing further.