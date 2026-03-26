Cabinet adds 7 controlled goods after 6-baht fuel hike

Thailand’s special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, held after an across-the-board 6-baht-per-litre increase in retail fuel prices, approved the addition of seven controlled goods, bringing the total to 66 from 59, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said.

The newly added items are linked to the supply chain and include plastic pellets, bottled drinking water, and seasoning sauces such as fish sauce and soy sauce.

Price controls tightened on essential goods

Suphajee said the government had also stepped up oversight of several essential consumer goods, including sugar, toilet paper, shampoo, detergent and soap.