Cabinet adds 7 controlled goods after 6-baht fuel hike

Thailand’s special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, held after an across-the-board 6-baht-per-litre increase in retail fuel prices, approved the addition of seven controlled goods, bringing the total to 66 from 59, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said.
The newly added items are linked to the supply chain and include plastic pellets, bottled drinking water, and seasoning sauces such as fish sauce and soy sauce.
Suphajee said the government had also stepped up oversight of several essential consumer goods, including sugar, toilet paper, shampoo, detergent and soap.
Under the stricter rules, operators must now obtain prior approval from the Department of Internal Trade before raising prices, replacing the previous requirement to only notify authorities in advance.
At the same time, the Commerce Ministry is pressing ahead with additional support measures under the “Thai Helps Thai” programme.
Working with major businesses, the ministry will distribute specially priced goods to retail and wholesale outlets in all 77 provinces. It is also preparing targeted cost-of-living relief measures for vulnerable groups.
For the agricultural sector, Suphajee said the ministry had prepared measures to cope with fertiliser costs affected by petrochemical prices.
She said fertiliser stocks were sufficient through April, while efforts were being accelerated to secure additional raw materials. The ministry is also coordinating with the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to adjust fertiliser formulas and promote the use of organic fertiliser to reduce reliance on imports.
Suphajee said provincial committees had been ordered to closely inspect goods inventories to prevent shortages and hoarding.
She warned that if any opportunistic price gouging or unreasonable pricing was found, the law would be enforced strictly. Members of the public can report suspected violations through hotline 1569.