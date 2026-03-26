Emergency Cabinet meets over energy crisis, 6-baht fuel hike

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened a special Cabinet meeting at 11am on Thursday to address the worsening energy crisis, following a resolution by the Oil Fuel Fund Administration Committee (OFFAC) to adjust compensation rates for diesel and petrol.

The decision pushed up retail prices for all fuel types by 6 baht per litre with effect from Thursday.

A Government House source said the special Cabinet meeting would discuss measures proposed by various agencies to cushion the impact of the fuel price increase. The Cabinet would also be briefed on the current oil market situation and future price trends, along with the impact on living costs and the management of the Oil Fuel Fund.

Why fuel prices jumped