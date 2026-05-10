Four Indian tourists mysteriously pass out in Phuket, leaving one dead

A tragic incident was reported in Phuket at around 2.06am on May 9.

Pol Sub Lt Wichayut Damphueak, deputy inspector of investigation at Kamala Police Station, was notified that four foreign tourists had fallen unconscious at a famous cafe in the Kamala beach area of Kathu district.

A rescue team from the Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organisation assisted and transported three individuals to Patong Hospital and one to Thalang Hospital.

Following the notification, investigators reported the incident to Pol Col Anurak Parinyasathirakun, superintendent of Kamala Police Station, before going to Patong Hospital.