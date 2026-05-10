Four Indian tourists mysteriously pass out in Phuket, leaving one dead

A tragic incident was reported in Phuket at around 2.06am on May 9.
Pol Sub Lt Wichayut Damphueak, deputy inspector of investigation at Kamala Police Station, was notified that four foreign tourists had fallen unconscious at a famous cafe in the Kamala beach area of Kathu district.
A rescue team from the Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organisation assisted and transported three individuals to Patong Hospital and one to Thalang Hospital.
Following the notification, investigators reported the incident to Pol Col Anurak Parinyasathirakun, superintendent of Kamala Police Station, before going to Patong Hospital.
They found three Indian men unconscious and unable to give statements.
They then travelled to Thalang Hospital, where they found another Indian patient who was also unconscious.
According to the cafe's head security guard, a group of four Indian tourists had been using the venue's services since around 11pm on May 8.
Later, at around 1.54am, four tourists in the group gradually lost consciousness for unknown reasons.
The cafe immediately alerted rescue units to help and take them to the hospital, while the remaining tourists showed no abnormal symptoms.
Patong Hospital later reported that two of the Indian patients were in a coma and were transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment.
Recently, at 2.30pm on the same day, investigators were notified by Vachira Phuket Hospital that Kushagra Agrawal, one of the unconscious patients, had died.
The other patients are safe.
Officials have coordinated with the Indian Embassy to acknowledge the incident and have joined forensic doctors to conduct a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.