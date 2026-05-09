Interior Ministry orders crackdown on unruly tourists

The Interior Ministry has ordered provincial authorities nationwide to take firm action against unruly foreign tourists, warning that those who break the law, intimidate Thai citizens or behave inappropriately could have their visas revoked and be deported immediately.

Arsit Sampantharat, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said on May 8, 2026, while carrying out duties in support of the 48th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines, that inappropriate behaviour by tourists in various provinces had affected Thailand’s tourism image and caused concern among residents in several areas.





Arsit said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had been closely following the issue and had instructed relevant agencies, including administrative officials, security agencies and tourism authorities, to promote understanding among business operators and tourists about Thai culture and the country’s way of life.

Anutin also ordered provincial governors and provincial police commanders nationwide to instruct local administrative officials, police and related agencies to enforce the law strictly and strengthen preventive measures against illegal conduct. If any legal violation is found, action must be taken decisively and without exception, Arsit said.