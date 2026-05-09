MOU 44 row deepens — Anutin says Koh Kood remains Thai

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has pushed back against what he described as false claims circulating on social media, insisting that Koh Kood remains part of Thailand following the government’s decision to cancel MOU 44.

Posting on his personal Facebook account while attending the ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, Anutin said he had met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the request of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who sought to ease tensions between the two countries ahead of the regional leaders’ meeting.

Anutin said he took the opportunity to directly inform the Cambodian leader that Thailand had formally decided to cancel the 2001 memorandum of understanding, commonly known as MOU 44, concerning overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the Thai premier, Cambodia formally acknowledged the decision during the meeting.

He said the Cambodian prime minister expressed disappointment over Thailand’s move and informed him that Cambodia would proceed through the compulsory conciliation mechanism under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) regarding future maritime benefit negotiations.