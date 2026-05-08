PM Anutin says Cambodia understands MOU 44 move as UNCLOS talks loom

Rachada Dhnadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Deputy Chief of Joint Staff at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, jointly announced the outcome of trilateral talks between Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia, held during the ASEAN Summit on Thursday (May 7, 2026) at the Shangri-La Mactan hotel in Cebu, Philippines.
PM Anutin said the President of the Philippines wanted the ASEAN region to maintain an atmosphere of cooperation and good understanding, and therefore invited the Thai and Cambodian leaders to hold talks.
The Thai side brought delegations from foreign affairs and security agencies to the meeting to reaffirm Thailand’s position of upholding peace while safeguarding sovereignty and the best interests of the Thai people.
The meeting was briefed on progress in security measures, including military coordination between Thailand and Cambodia, in line with the agreement previously reached by both sides. Over the past more than five months, no violent incidents have occurred along the border between the two countries.
He added that the Thai side had explained to the meeting its reasons for cancelling the MOU44, which the Cambodian side had acknowledged and understood as Thailand’s position.
Both sides also agreed that the two countries would use the principles under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as an important framework for future action, although practical details still needed further joint discussion.
In addition, both sides agreed to begin a gradual process of talks at all levels, including under the JBC and GBC frameworks and through discussions between the foreign ministers, to create shared benefits for the people of both countries.
They stressed that every stage of negotiation must adhere to the ceasefire agreement and the guidelines previously agreed upon, to build an atmosphere of peace and mutual trust.
The Prime Minister said the talks were a positive signal reflecting a direction towards strengthening peace and stability between Thailand and Cambodia.
He emphasised that the problems that had arisen were between governments, not a conflict between the peoples of the two countries.
He therefore asked all sides to help protect the safety of Thai citizens in Cambodia and Cambodian citizens in Thailand, and to prevent discrimination or inappropriate conduct.
At the same time, the Prime Minister asked Thailand and Cambodia to use the bilateral framework for talks on the basis of constructive dialogue, free from pressure by third countries, to prevent the situation from leading to a more serious conflict.
The Prime Minister confirmed that, in these talks, there had been no negotiations on border demarcation or border opening.
The meeting had only agreed to begin discussions first at the operational level, while Thailand’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Chief of Joint Staff would continue detailed talks.
Finally, the Prime Minister reiterated that Thailand would fully protect its honour, sovereignty and the interests of the Thai people, and would proceed with all approaches carefully to ensure Thailand suffered no loss from this negotiation process.