PM Anutin says Cambodia understands MOU 44 move as UNCLOS talks loom

Rachada Dhnadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Deputy Chief of Joint Staff at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, jointly announced the outcome of trilateral talks between Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia, held during the ASEAN Summit on Thursday (May 7, 2026) at the Shangri-La Mactan hotel in Cebu, Philippines.

PM Anutin said the President of the Philippines wanted the ASEAN region to maintain an atmosphere of cooperation and good understanding, and therefore invited the Thai and Cambodian leaders to hold talks.

The Thai side brought delegations from foreign affairs and security agencies to the meeting to reaffirm Thailand’s position of upholding peace while safeguarding sovereignty and the best interests of the Thai people.

The meeting was briefed on progress in security measures, including military coordination between Thailand and Cambodia, in line with the agreement previously reached by both sides. Over the past more than five months, no violent incidents have occurred along the border between the two countries.