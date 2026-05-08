Chadchart confirms second-term run, says People’s Party is “not to be underestimated”

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has confirmed he will seek a second term, saying he will make an official campaign launch after his term ends on May 21, 2026.

Speaking after what he described as his final meeting with agency heads before leaving office, Chadchart said the session was aimed at ensuring a smooth handover and preparing to enter election mode in full.

Chadchart acknowledged that the contest against the People’s Party would be “very difficult” and said he was not expecting a landslide win, citing the party’s strong support base in Bangkok.

He identified Dr Jo (Chaiwat Sathawornwichit) as a key opponent, noting the People’s Party is aiming to win 30–35 seats on the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) to secure a majority.