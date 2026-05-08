Chadchart confirms second-term run, says People’s Party is “not to be underestimated”

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has confirmed he will seek a second term, saying he will make an official campaign launch after his term ends on May 21, 2026.
Speaking after what he described as his final meeting with agency heads before leaving office, Chadchart said the session was aimed at ensuring a smooth handover and preparing to enter election mode in full.
Chadchart acknowledged that the contest against the People’s Party would be “very difficult” and said he was not expecting a landslide win, citing the party’s strong support base in Bangkok.
He identified Dr Jo (Chaiwat Sathawornwichit) as a key opponent, noting the People’s Party is aiming to win 30–35 seats on the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) to secure a majority.
Chadchart said his main approach will be to use his four-year record as the benchmark for public satisfaction and to emphasise policy continuity, including efforts to organise street vending and manage homelessness.
He has also issued urgent instructions for agencies to speed up drain clearance and tackle repeat flooding hotspots, aiming to deliver visible improvements before the election.
Chadchart underscored the importance of the BMC in driving budget decisions, and said he supports individual candidates who emphasise transparency and integrity.
He cited preliminary poll findings indicating the “new-generation, working BMC member” group aligned with him holds support of 43.11%, which he described as a meaningful advantage for working with the council going forward.
To ensure fairness, Chadchart said he has instructed Bangkok officials and personnel to remain strictly politically neutral, not to use state resources to benefit any side, and to treat all candidates equally under official regulations.
In his end-of-term review, Chadchart said he would rate his own performance at 5 out of 10, while giving his team 8 out of 10, saying it reflected confidence in the team system and that there were still key tasks he wanted to continue in a second term.