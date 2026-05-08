Why Warning Labels on Food Additives Deserve a Serious Look

Pimbucha Rusmevichientong

Over the past half-century, advances in food technology, industrial agriculture, and global supply chains have made processed and ultra-processed foods widely available and affordable. Today, these foods account for more than half of daily calorie intake in many high-income countries.

This shift didn’t happen by accident – and it’s not entirely negative. UPFs are convenient, have longer shelf lives that reduce food waste, and often contain fortified nutrients that help prevent deficiencies. For many households balancing work and caregiving, they are an essential part of daily life.

But convenience has come with trade-offs.

Much of the public conversation has focused on the high energy density and “empty calories” of ultra-processed foods. Yet growing concern surrounds food additives used for coloring, preservation, texture, and flavor. Although long considered safe under regulatory standards, newer research has linked additives such as potassium bromate, propylparaben, brominated vegetable oil, and synthetic dyes (e.g., Red 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6) to carcinogenic, developmental, neurological, behavioral, and allergic effects, particularly with repeated and combined exposure.