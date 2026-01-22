From regional alignment to global impact: What ASEAN reveals about partnership Why ASEAN’s partnership model matters for global cooperation

And yet, even in challenging times, the bloc hasn’t faltered in its overriding purpose. During 2025, it recorded two milestones – its expansion to 11 members and the “substantive agreement” of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) – both partnership models that merit exploration.

Timor Leste’s accession to ASEAN in October 2025 stands as a heartening example of the power of partnership in challenging times. It underscores ASEAN’s long-standing commitment to one vision, one identity and one community, and highlights how the bloc’s members can trade years of enmity for mutual support to achieve an outcome that ultimately benefits the bloc as well as its composite parts.

It’s taken 14 years for one of the world’s youngest democracies to become part of the bloc, and to achieve this, both Timor Leste and Indonesia have put years of animosity behind them.

It’s both a symbolic and transactional partnership. ASEAN offers the small, young nation regional solidarity, economic development through enhanced opportunities and market access, security, a boost to its sovereignty and a belief that it is ultimately stronger as part of the union. In turn, Timor Leste’s accession further boosts ASEAN’s integrity, particularly in areas like its democratic standing and political inclusivity. It potentially offers new market access, and – given its positioning and relations – greater leverage of its strategic location between the Indian and Pacific Oceans.