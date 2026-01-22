AMRO forecasts Vietnam to lead growth in ASEAN+3 in 2026

The projection reflects Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role in regional supply chains, as well as the effectiveness of FDI inflows into manufacturing, technology, and export-oriented services.

It also estimates the ASEAN+3 economy, including the ASEAN member states of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, to have grown by 4.3 % in 2025, and projects growth to moderate to 4 % in 2026.

The growth updates reflect upward revisions of 0.2 percentage points for both years compared with the October 2025 AREO Update.

The region’s solid performance in 2025 was underpinned by less severe tariff outcomes than initially expected, resilient technology export growth, strong investment in ASEAN, and accommodative macroeconomic policies.