Japan and ASEAN cooperate on cybersecurity measures

The system disruption was discovered on September 29.

About 10 days earlier, attackers had breached the group’s network and stolen passwords and administrative privileges needed to access the data centre.

Early on September 29, ransomware attacks were launched simultaneously from servers, encrypting some data and triggering the disruption.

Factory production was unaffected, but the order and shipment systems used to deliver products to customers were hit.

For roughly two months, the Asahi Group relied on “20th-century-style” phone and fax orders, but key products such as beer continued to fail to reach many retailers and restaurants.

A group calling itself “Qilin” has claimed responsibility for the attack.

President and CEO Katsuki stated, “We have not paid the ransom.

Even if we did, full restoration is not guaranteed, and if it became known that we paid, we would be targeted by other attackers as well.”

He added that backups remained intact and that the company could restore the systems on its own, but system normalisation is not expected until February 2026.