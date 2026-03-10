Cabinet backs Thailand-Japan LNG cooperation extension

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a three-year extension of a memorandum of cooperation with Japan on investment in the upstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) business and collaboration on LNG storage tanks, Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said on Tuesday.
The agreement, proposed by the Energy Ministry, will allow the two countries to continue working together on LNG-related cooperation as part of broader efforts to strengthen long-term energy security and deepen bilateral economic ties.
Lalida said the Cabinet had authorised the Energy Minister, or a designated representative, to sign the document during the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum (IPEM), which will be held in Tokyo on March 14-15.
The original memorandum was signed on November 16, 2022, to establish a framework for cooperation on upstream LNG investment and LNG storage tank development between Thailand and Japan. It expired on November 16, 2025.
Under the latest approval, the cooperation will be extended for another three years, from November 16, 2025 to November 15, 2028. The agreement will then be renewed automatically every three years unless either side gives written notice at least three months in advance that it does not wish to continue.
Lalida said the extension would help Thailand and Japan continue LNG cooperation without interruption, supporting efforts to reinforce the country’s energy security.
She added that the renewed cooperation would also help strengthen economic relations between the two countries in a more concrete way, while giving Thailand an important opportunity to expand cooperation with other countries in developing a secure and sustainable energy sector over the long term.
Lalida said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Council of State had reviewed the draft document and agreed that it did not have the status of a treaty under international law and was not a contract under Section 178 of the Constitution.
At the same time, the Energy Ministry confirmed that the move did not amount to approval of a new project or programme and would not create obligations for the next Cabinet under Section 169 of the Constitution.
“The government attaches importance to strengthening energy security while expanding cooperation with key trading partners and strategic partners in order to cope with volatility in global energy markets and enhance Thailand’s long-term preparedness,” Lalida said.