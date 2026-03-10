Cabinet backs Thailand-Japan LNG cooperation extension

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a three-year extension of a memorandum of cooperation with Japan on investment in the upstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) business and collaboration on LNG storage tanks, Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said on Tuesday.

The agreement, proposed by the Energy Ministry, will allow the two countries to continue working together on LNG-related cooperation as part of broader efforts to strengthen long-term energy security and deepen bilateral economic ties.

Three-year extension to be signed in Tokyo

Lalida said the Cabinet had authorised the Energy Minister, or a designated representative, to sign the document during the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum (IPEM), which will be held in Tokyo on March 14-15.