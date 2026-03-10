Amata chief bets big on ASEAN — but warns against putting all eggs in one basket

The newest pillar of this multi-country approach is Laos, where Amata’s Naxaythong project covers 20,000 rai with potential to expand to 60,000 rai.

Situated just 40 kilometres from the Chinese border and 15 minutes from the Laos–China High-Speed Rail, the site is positioned as a logistics and agricultural processing hub. Incentives are striking: a 30-year corporate income tax exemption and a flat personal income tax rate of just 5 per cent. Sales of 600 rai are targeted for 2026.

Laos also hands Amata an unexpected green credential. With roughly 95 per cent of the country’s electricity generated from hydroelectric sources, the company is able to market the location as a near-zero-carbon manufacturing base — an increasingly critical selling point for multinationals managing their Scope 3 emissions.

Record numbers, despite a revenue dip

The 2025 financial results require a degree of unpacking. Total revenue fell 3 per cent to 14.5 billion baht, largely because some customers delayed land transfers amid the confusion that followed the US government’s early-2025 tariff announcements.

Yet the net profit rose sharply, with the net margin expanding from 16 per cent to 22 per cent, as the industrial estate segment’s contribution to total revenue rose from 34 per cent to 45 per cent.

Chief Financial Officer Dendao Komolmas described the year as a “New High” for the company — a milestone that, she noted, was achieved through operational discipline rather than simply volume.

The debt-to-equity ratio improved from 1.33 to 1.29, while the backlog — land sold but not yet transferred or recognised as revenue — stood at 21.1 billion baht at year-end, providing a solid foundation for future earnings.

“Thanks to that strong financial position, we are able to allocate 10 billion baht for investment to expand our land area and to develop the full range of facilities, utilities and services that will support both new and existing customers in all three countries,” Dendao said. The board has approved a dividend of 1.10 baht per share for 2025.



New faces, and an eye on the Middle East

Alongside the financial results, Amata announced a significant management reshuffle. Yasuo Tsutsui was appointed CEO of Industrial Estate Thailand on 1 March and will also serve as acting Chief Marketing Officer of Amata Corp.

His predecessor in the CMO role, Osamu Sudo, moves to Amata Vietnam PCL as Deputy CEO, a market where he has an established record.

The restructuring also includes recruitment of experienced executives both locally and internationally to strengthen capacity for the high-tech investment wave the company anticipates. Currently, Amata’s projects are home to more than 1,600 factories and commercial outlets employing around 350,000 people, representing investors from 30 nationalities.

Not all of the chairman’s outlook was unequivocally upbeat. Asked about geopolitical risk, Vikrom acknowledged that the Middle East conflict remains a significant unknown.

“How the crisis in the Middle East evolves remains uncertain, and we need to closely monitor the events in coming weeks,” he said.



It is precisely that uncertainty, he suggested, that makes a multi-country, multi-market strategy not merely a growth play but a necessity. ASEAN, in Amata’s telling, is not just where the opportunity lies — it is also where the safety net is being built.



