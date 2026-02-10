ARAYA Unveils Thailand's First Hybrid Industrial and Logistics Hub

The Eastern Gateway project launches ready-built facility, doubling footprint to 3,800 rai (1,520 acres) by 2026.
ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway, Thailand's first fully-integrated smart industrial estate, has officially launched its Industrial and Logistics Hub while announcing ambitious expansion plans that will more than double the estate's footprint from 1,891 rai (756 acres) to 3,800 rai (1,520 acres) by 2026.
The ready-built facility represents what the developer claims to be Thailand's first hybrid model, offering businesses the flexibility to operate both manufacturing and warehousing functions within a single location.
The dual announcement reflects strong demand from international investors and positions the project as a key player in Thailand's evolving industrial landscape.
Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Kamonkarn Kongkathong, managing director of ARAYA Land Development Company, emphasised the strategic timing.
"The launch of ARAYA Industrial and Logistics Hub directly addresses current and evolving global supply chain demands for speed, reliability, and accessibility," she stated. "From this strategic, well-connected location, we are well positioned to serve as a primary nationwide distribution hub."
Strategic Location and Hybrid Functionality
Located just two kilometres from the project's main entrance along the Bang Na-Trat corridor, the ARAYA Industrial and Logistics Hub comprises 23,639 square metres of building space, including 20,835 square metres of warehouse area and 2,804 square metres of two-storey office space.
The facility's hybrid nature allows tenants to use the space as a manufacturing facility, warehouse, or a combination of both—a flexibility that Kamonkarn described as particularly valuable during transition periods.
"This hybrid model serves as a time-to-market optimisation tool," she explained. "Tenants can utilise the hub as a ready-built solution to begin operations while their permanent facilities are under construction, effectively eliminating 12 to 18 months of idle time."
World-Class Specifications
The facility has been designed to international standards with several key features tailored for modern logistics and manufacturing operations.
The building boasts a 12-metre internal clear height for maximum storage capacity, with a burnished floor capable of supporting loads of three tonnes per square metre.
Infrastructure includes two loading bays, two dock levellers, and ramp access, alongside systematically designed internal traffic routes with designated zones for different vehicle types. The facility can accommodate both six-wheeled lorries and large trailers.
Sustainability has been incorporated into the design, with the building targeting LEED certification. Energy-efficient LED lighting, natural light through translucent roof sheets, and cross-flow ventilation contribute to reduced environmental impact.
Infrastructure as Competitive Advantage
Beyond the physical facility, ARAYA has invested heavily in utility infrastructure that differentiates the project from regional competitors.
The Metropolitan Electricity Authority is constructing a dedicated substation within the project, ensuring maximum stability with 150MW of confirmed power capacity, with potential expansion to 500–600MW to accommodate high-consumption clients such as data centres.
AIS has integrated 5G infrastructure and an open fibre underground network, allowing multiple service providers to serve clients—a feature that provides the redundancy required by digital industries. PTT has confirmed a natural gas pipeline for large-scale industrial users, while water infrastructure can supply 40,000 cubic metres.
"This infrastructure represents the Thailand advantage," Kamonkarn emphasised. "Compared to regional peers, our project offers the electricity stability and utility depth that high-tech investors require to commit long-term capital."
Blue-Chip Tenants Drive Momentum
The ARAYA project has demonstrated impressive momentum since its launch, having secured approximately 600 rai (240 acres) of land sales from its initial phase.
The development has attracted a roster of prominent international companies, establishing itself as a hub for high-value industries.
Infineon Technologies Manufacturing (Thailand), a German semiconductor giant, became the project's first operating tenant and is set to begin operations next month.
The company's ability to complete its four- to five-storey building in just seven months demonstrates both the readiness of the estate's infrastructure and the speed at which operations can be established.
Other major commitments include MR. D.I.Y., the Malaysian retail chain, which has secured 160 rai (64 acres) for a logistics hub, and a major European FMCG company finalising a 200-rai (80-acre) land transfer scheduled for March. A Chinese data centre operator has also joined the estate, utilising the Board of Investment's fast-track policy for expedited market entry.
The presence of Infineon, an upstream semiconductor manufacturer, has created what Kamonkarn described as a "pull effect." As a supplier of critical components, Infineon's presence attracts downstream electronics and component companies seeking proximity to their supply chain partners.
"We're seeing the China Plus One strategy manifest through a diverse, resilient tenant roster," she noted.
Strategic Expansion Addressing Land Scarcity
The planned expansion responds to acute scarcity of Purple Zone industrial land in the Samut Prakan and Eastern Economic Corridor regions.
With occupancy rates in the Bang Phli and Bang Na areas exceeding 90 per cent and land prices appreciating at approximately 5 per cent annually, the project's proactive approach aims to create a buffer against supply shortages.
The 18-month lead time required for Environmental Impact Assessment and government approvals has prompted the early launch of Phase 2, which will extend to both the front and rear of the existing development. Phase 2 land sales are already available, though property transfers will not occur until late 2026.
Looking ahead, the project has earmarked a 10-rai (four-acre) community mall scheduled for 2027, located at the front of the estate.
The facility will provide retail and green spaces for both estate employees and the surrounding community, supporting the project's strategy to attract and retain specialised talent necessary for the modern industrial-tech economy.
Established Partnership and Outlook
ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway is a collaboration between three leading Thai industrial companies: Frasers Property (Thailand), Rojana Industrial Park, and Asia Industrial Estate.
The partnership brings a combined 113 years of industry experience, with 60 industrial estate and logistics park developments in Thailand and 14 logistics and industrial parks globally.
The project's mission centres on creating a fully integrated industrial-tech ecosystem by combining industrial spaces with urban amenities while supporting clients' businesses towards sustainability.
The development aligns with Thailand's Smart Industrial Estate policy and supports digital sector investment, positioning the country as a significant regional supply chain hub.
"ARAYA has been developed with advanced, future-ready infrastructure to support seamless business start-ups," Kamonkarn concluded. "We are confident that our strong foundation and highly flexible supply chain connectivity will enable our clients' businesses to achieve sustainable success, regardless of shifts in global trade dynamics."
The project is particularly well-timed to capture investment from companies pursuing diversification strategies in response to global trade uncertainties, with key target industries including advanced manufacturing, logistics and supply chain, digital technology, and data-driven industries.