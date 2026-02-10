ARAYA Unveils Thailand's First Hybrid Industrial and Logistics Hub

Infrastructure as Competitive Advantage

Beyond the physical facility, ARAYA has invested heavily in utility infrastructure that differentiates the project from regional competitors.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority is constructing a dedicated substation within the project, ensuring maximum stability with 150MW of confirmed power capacity, with potential expansion to 500–600MW to accommodate high-consumption clients such as data centres.

AIS has integrated 5G infrastructure and an open fibre underground network, allowing multiple service providers to serve clients—a feature that provides the redundancy required by digital industries. PTT has confirmed a natural gas pipeline for large-scale industrial users, while water infrastructure can supply 40,000 cubic metres.

"This infrastructure represents the Thailand advantage," Kamonkarn emphasised. "Compared to regional peers, our project offers the electricity stability and utility depth that high-tech investors require to commit long-term capital."



Blue-Chip Tenants Drive Momentum

The ARAYA project has demonstrated impressive momentum since its launch, having secured approximately 600 rai (240 acres) of land sales from its initial phase.

The development has attracted a roster of prominent international companies, establishing itself as a hub for high-value industries.

Infineon Technologies Manufacturing (Thailand), a German semiconductor giant, became the project's first operating tenant and is set to begin operations next month.

The company's ability to complete its four- to five-storey building in just seven months demonstrates both the readiness of the estate's infrastructure and the speed at which operations can be established.

Other major commitments include MR. D.I.Y., the Malaysian retail chain, which has secured 160 rai (64 acres) for a logistics hub, and a major European FMCG company finalising a 200-rai (80-acre) land transfer scheduled for March. A Chinese data centre operator has also joined the estate, utilising the Board of Investment's fast-track policy for expedited market entry.

The presence of Infineon, an upstream semiconductor manufacturer, has created what Kamonkarn described as a "pull effect." As a supplier of critical components, Infineon's presence attracts downstream electronics and component companies seeking proximity to their supply chain partners.

"We're seeing the China Plus One strategy manifest through a diverse, resilient tenant roster," she noted.



Strategic Expansion Addressing Land Scarcity

The planned expansion responds to acute scarcity of Purple Zone industrial land in the Samut Prakan and Eastern Economic Corridor regions.

With occupancy rates in the Bang Phli and Bang Na areas exceeding 90 per cent and land prices appreciating at approximately 5 per cent annually, the project's proactive approach aims to create a buffer against supply shortages.

The 18-month lead time required for Environmental Impact Assessment and government approvals has prompted the early launch of Phase 2, which will extend to both the front and rear of the existing development. Phase 2 land sales are already available, though property transfers will not occur until late 2026.

Looking ahead, the project has earmarked a 10-rai (four-acre) community mall scheduled for 2027, located at the front of the estate.

The facility will provide retail and green spaces for both estate employees and the surrounding community, supporting the project's strategy to attract and retain specialised talent necessary for the modern industrial-tech economy.

Established Partnership and Outlook

ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway is a collaboration between three leading Thai industrial companies: Frasers Property (Thailand), Rojana Industrial Park, and Asia Industrial Estate.

The partnership brings a combined 113 years of industry experience, with 60 industrial estate and logistics park developments in Thailand and 14 logistics and industrial parks globally.

The project's mission centres on creating a fully integrated industrial-tech ecosystem by combining industrial spaces with urban amenities while supporting clients' businesses towards sustainability.

The development aligns with Thailand's Smart Industrial Estate policy and supports digital sector investment, positioning the country as a significant regional supply chain hub.

"ARAYA has been developed with advanced, future-ready infrastructure to support seamless business start-ups," Kamonkarn concluded. "We are confident that our strong foundation and highly flexible supply chain connectivity will enable our clients' businesses to achieve sustainable success, regardless of shifts in global trade dynamics."

The project is particularly well-timed to capture investment from companies pursuing diversification strategies in response to global trade uncertainties, with key target industries including advanced manufacturing, logistics and supply chain, digital technology, and data-driven industries.