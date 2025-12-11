BOI approves investment incentives for 15 projects worth 240 billion baht

- A smart industrial estate project by Araya Land Development Co Ltd in Samut Prakan, with an investment of 3,464 million baht.

- A 90-megawatt wind power project by Blue Sky Wind Power 31 Co Ltd in Ubon Ratchathani, with an investment of 5,635 million baht.

- A marine cargo-handling project by Thai Tank Terminal Co Ltd at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong, with an investment of 14,122 million baht.

- A potassium chloride production project by Asia Pacific Potash Corporation in Udon Thani, with an investment of 40,468 million baht.

16 priority projects granted Thailand FastPass

The BOI has also selected a first batch of 16 projects that have already applied for investment promotion to enter the Thailand FastPass mechanism.

These large-scale projects each involve investment of more than 1,000 million baht, operate in target industries, use advanced technology and generate significant benefits for the Thai economy.

Together they represent investment of more than 170 billion baht and will create over 7,000 jobs for Thai workers.

They include:

Biotechnology: Braskem Siam Co Ltd

Next-generation automotive parts: Aisin Powertrain Co Ltd and Hesai Co Ltd

Aerospace components: Siam Michelin Co Ltd and SAM Precision Co Ltd

Advanced electronics: Fabrinet Co Ltd; Gold Circuit Electronics Co Ltd (2 projects); Peng Shen Technology Co Ltd (2 projects); Legendcomm Co Ltd; Advanced Interconnection Technology Co Ltd; and Panasonic Manufacturing Co Ltd

Hyperscale data centres: Zenit Data Center and Cloud Services Co Ltd and Tong Nan Data Co Ltd

Smart logistics centre: Supply Chain City Co Ltd

Projects granted a Thailand FastPass card must make actual investment of at least 20% of their total committed value within six months of receiving the card. This condition is designed to accelerate real, measurable investment.

The BOI board will continue to consider and select further projects on a rolling basis to drive concrete investment and support Thailand’s economic growth during 2026–2027.

Tackling electricity, land and visa bottlenecks

To resolve three key investment bottlenecks – electricity, land availability, and visas and work permits – and unlock 80 projects worth 480 billion baht, the BOI has been urgently coordinating with relevant agencies.

Electricity

At its meeting on 28 November 2025, the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) resolved to allow the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to sell power directly to data centre providers with electricity demand of at least 200 megawatts. The relevant Royal Decree defining electricity users is now being amended.

On clean energy, the Energy Policy and Planning Office is preparing to propose criteria and a pricing structure for direct power purchase agreements (Direct PPA) to the NEPC within December.

For the Utility Green Tariff 2 (UGT2) green electricity service, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is preparing to announce service tariffs, which will take effect from 1 January 2026.

Land and industrial sites

On land provision for investment, the BOI has been working with relevant agencies to speed up consideration of industrial estate zones and town planning to accommodate a new wave of investment. The work is divided into three parts:

Formulating guidelines for revising town plans to increase areas designated for industrial estates, to be completed within December 2025. Drawing up procedures to allow advance site preparation before Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval, expected to be completed within January 2026. Fast-tracking solutions for 27 projects currently under consideration for conversion of public land, with a target completion date of March 2026.

Visas and work permits

On visas and work permits, the BOI has already submitted a list of target investors to the Department of Consular Affairs to speed up visa issuance on a special basis.

It is also linking the Single Window system with the Thai e-Visa system so data can be transmitted automatically; this integration is expected to be completed by February 2026.

At the One-Stop Service (OSS) Centre for visas and work permits, the Department of Employment has already increased staffing, while the Immigration Bureau will add more officers within December so services can be delivered more quickly.

Upgrading support for Thailand’s steel industry

The BOI meeting also reviewed investment promotion in the steel industry to tackle oversupply and low capacity utilisation among domestic producers, while shifting support towards high-quality, environmentally friendly steel production in line with the global move to green steel.

Key measures include: