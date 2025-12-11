South Korea urges Thailand and Cambodia to resolve border crisis through dialogue

Yonhap reported that South Korea’s foreign ministry on Thursday (December 11) called for a peaceful resolution to the escalating conflict between Thailand and Cambodia through dialogue.

“Our government urges Cambodia and Thailand to peacefully resolve the crisis through swift dialogue,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement, citing international law and the joint declaration signed by the two countries on October 26, 2025.

The ministry also voiced deep concern over the armed clashes and rising tensions, and extended its condolences and sympathy to the victims and their families.