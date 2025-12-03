S. Korea Won't Take Sides in Japan-China Spat: Pres. Lee

Taking sides will worsen the standoff between the Asian neighbours, the president told foreign press in a news conference.

He added that it would be desirable for South Korea to play the role of a mediator when possible.

Takaichi, who took office in October, said at a meeting of Japan's parliament the following month that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defence.

The remark infuriated China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province and aims to unite the self-ruled island with its mainland.