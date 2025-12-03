S. Korea Won't Take Sides in Japan-China Spat: Pres. Lee

Taking sides will worsen the standoff between the Asian neighbours, the president told foreign press in a news conference.
He added that it would be desirable for South Korea to play the role of a mediator when possible.
Takaichi, who took office in October, said at a meeting of Japan's parliament the following month that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defence.
The remark infuriated China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province and aims to unite the self-ruled island with its mainland.
Lee said he hopes that Japan and South Korea, despite having disagreements over territorial claims and history, will cooperate from a mutually beneficial standpoint and gradually overcome unresolved issues through discussions.
He expressed willingness to continue so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders to each other's nations.
The press conference was held to mark one year since former President Yoon Suk-yeol declared emergency martial law.
It is the first time Lee has held a press briefing exclusively for foreign media since his inauguration in June.
Ahead of the press conference, Lee issued a special statement in which he said that the martial law declaration served as an opportunity to showcase to the world the South Korean people's strong sense of sovereignty and the amazing resilience of democracy.
The South Korean people, who have overcome the crisis of democracy in a peaceful manner, are fully qualified to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, he continued.
