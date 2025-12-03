CP AXTRA Expands K-Food Presence in Thailand and ASEAN in Partnership with CJ CheilJedang 

The collaboration brings together CJ CheilJedang’s globally trusted Korean food expertise with CP AXTRA’s nationwide wholesale and retail network of more than 2,600 outlets.

Under this partnership, CP AXTRA will introduce a wider range of Bibigo products across Makro and Lotus’s stores, as Korean cuisine continues to be one of the influential drivers of food trends among Thai consumers. Popular items such as Bibigo stir-fried noodles and kimchi will be complemented by an expanded selection that includes dumplings, K-street food items and Korean sauces. The partnership also supports new exclusive product development and planning across both retail and wholesale channels, creating opportunities to bring even more high-quality Korean cuisine to customers nationwide.

The partnership aligns with CP AXTRA’s strategy to enhance its food portfolio, trend-aligned products that bring differentiated value to customers, reinforcing CP AXTRA’s position as a leading food destination in Thailand. By combining CJ CheilJedang’s strong R&D capabilities, reliable production capacity and experience in scaling Korean food brands globally with CP AXTRA’s deep understanding of Thai consumers and extensive distribution infrastructure, both companies are well positioned to respond quickly to emerging food trends and drive sustainable category growth.