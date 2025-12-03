CP AXTRA Expands K-Food Presence in Thailand and ASEAN in Partnership with CJ CheilJedang 

The collaboration brings together CJ CheilJedang’s globally trusted Korean food expertise with CP AXTRA’s nationwide wholesale and retail network of more than 2,600 outlets.
Under this partnership, CP AXTRA will introduce a wider range of Bibigo products across Makro and Lotus’s stores, as Korean cuisine continues to be one of the influential drivers of food trends among Thai consumers. Popular items such as Bibigo stir-fried noodles and kimchi will be complemented by an expanded selection that includes dumplings, K-street food items and Korean sauces. The partnership also supports new exclusive product development and planning across both retail and wholesale channels, creating opportunities to bring even more high-quality Korean cuisine to customers nationwide.
The partnership aligns with CP AXTRA’s strategy to enhance its food portfolio, trend-aligned products that bring differentiated value to customers, reinforcing CP AXTRA’s position as a leading food destination in Thailand. By combining CJ CheilJedang’s strong R&D capabilities, reliable production capacity and experience in scaling Korean food brands globally with CP AXTRA’s deep understanding of Thai consumers and extensive distribution infrastructure, both companies are well positioned to respond quickly to emerging food trends and drive sustainable category growth.
Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Officer, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited said, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the growth of high potential food categories in Thailand. “Consumer demand for Korean cuisine continues to rise rapidly in both retail and wholesale segments. Partnering with CJ CheilJedang allows us to strengthen our assortment with high quality that meet the expectations of today’s customers. By combining their global expertise with CP AXTRA’s scale and market understanding, we can deepen our leadership in fast growing categories and continue delivering exceptional value to shoppers, SMEs and food operators nationwide.”
The collaboration also sets a foundation for future regional expansion, with CP AXTRA and CJ CheilJedang exploring opportunities to extend their partnership into ASEAN markets. This supports CP AXTRA’s long term vision to become the leading wholesale and retail platform in ASEAN and to build a regionally competitive food portfolio in partnership with international leaders.
CP AXTRA remains focused on strengthening its wholesale and retail ecosystem through trusted collaborations that enhance product quality, expand customer choice and support the continued growth of Thailand’s food sector.