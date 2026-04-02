Update: Oil prices jump again as petrol rises Bt1.20 after diesel’s Bt3.50 hike

Thai motorists are facing another round of fuel price increases, with petrol and gasohol prices rising by Bt1.20 per litre and diesel climbing by Bt3.50 per litre, effective from 5am on April 2, 2026.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation announced the latest adjustment, which applies across all fuel categories at their service stations nationwide.

The increase pushes up retail prices across both petrol and diesel segments, with the sharper rise in diesel expected to have a broader impact on transport and logistics costs.

Updated retail prices at PTT stations:

Diesel: Bt44.24/litre (+Bt3.50)

Gasohol E85: Bt34.99/litre (+Bt1.20)

Gasohol E20: Bt38.25/litre (+Bt1.20)

Gasohol 91: Bt42.88/litre (+Bt1.20)

Gasohol 95: Bt43.25/litre (+Bt1.20)

Petrol: Bt51.84/litre (+Bt1.20)

Super Power Diesel: Bt59.94/litre (+Bt3.50)

Gasohol 95 Super Power: Bt53.04/litre

Updated retail prices at Bangchak stations: