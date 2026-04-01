Energy minister plans oil reserve, tighter controls to restore market trust

Thailand’s newly appointed Energy Minister, Akanat Promphan, has candidly admitted that he is facing a “heavy task” immediately after taking office, amid mounting pressure from energy problems that are weighing on the economy and the cost of living.

He said he had already begun discussions with the prime minister on possible solutions and insisted that there would definitely be “structural changes” in the way the country’s energy sector is managed. However, he noted that his ability to fully perform his duties is still constrained for now under Section 185 of the Constitution.

The minister said there are two main urgent issues: high oil prices and high electricity bills. In particular, he said the oil problem is not limited to expensive prices driven by the global market, but also includes signs of shortages in some areas, even though nationwide data shows there are sufficient reserves and refining capacity exceeds demand by more than 10 million litres per day.

This has raised questions over a lack of transparency in the oil distribution system, especially the movement of oil from upstream to downstream. At present, detailed and timely disclosure is still lacking, making it impossible to verify where the oil is within the system and leaving room for hoarding or leakage.