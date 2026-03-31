  G-7 vows to take all necessary steps for energy market stability

The Group of Seven major democracies, in a communique on Monday (March 30), said that they "stand ready to take all necessary measures in close coordination" to preserve the stability and security of the energy market.

The communique was compiled by G-7 energy and finance ministers and central bank chiefs in their online meeting held the same day to discuss the impact of soaring crude oil prices and other factors on the global economy amid the prolonged Middle East conflict.

Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attended the meeting from Japan.