Japan's emperor welcomes Indonesian president Prabowo in Tokyo

MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2026
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Jiji Press

After the palace luncheon, Emperor Naruhito said he and Empress Masako had recovered from a cold, while reaffirming warm relations with Indonesia.

  • Japan's Emperor Naruhito met with and hosted a luncheon for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
  • Their conversation included a discussion of the Imperial couple's 2023 visit to Indonesia.
  • The Emperor expressed gratitude for Indonesian workers in Japan, and President Prabowo stated his aim to deepen the relationship between the two countries.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and had lunch together at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday (March 30).

After seeing Prabowo off at a palace entrance, the Emperor told reporters, "I have recovered" from a cold, and so has Empress Masako.

Emperor Naruhito and Prabowo talked about the Imperial couple's 2023 visit to Indonesia, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Recalling his meeting with learners of Japanese there, the Emperor said he hopes that they will serve as bridges between the two countries. He also expressed gratitude for Indonesians working in Japan in such occupations as nurses.

Prabowo replied that the two countries have many things in common and that he aims to further deepen their long-standing exchanges.

Crown Prince Akishino also attended the luncheon.

Japan's emperor welcomes Indonesian president Prabowo in Tokyo

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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