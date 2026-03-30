Japan's emperor welcomes Indonesian president Prabowo in Tokyo

Japan's Emperor Naruhito held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and had lunch together at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday (March 30).

After seeing Prabowo off at a palace entrance, the Emperor told reporters, "I have recovered" from a cold, and so has Empress Masako.

Emperor Naruhito and Prabowo talked about the Imperial couple's 2023 visit to Indonesia, according to the Imperial Household Agency.