Scam groups shift from South-east Asia to Sri Lanka, over 1,000 held

Sri Lanka has arrested a rising number of suspected foreign scammers, prompting concern among authorities that the island could quickly become a hub for online crime after strict crackdowns in trouble spots such as Cambodia and Myanmar.

Sri Lankan officials said some scam networks driven out of countries in Southeast Asia had set up new bases, increasingly moving operations to Sri Lanka, an attractive destination because of relaxed visa rules and stable high-speed internet.

Spokesman Fredrick Wootler said police had arrested more than 1,000 foreigners since the start of the year over alleged involvement in cybercrime, most of them from China, Vietnam and India. The figure is sharply higher than 430 for all of 2024 and fewer than that last year.

Last month, Sri Lankan customs officers intercepted nine Chinese nationals attempting to smuggle hundreds of used mobile phones and laptops, amid suspicion the goods would be used in large-scale fraud.