DNA confirmation of Makkasan crash victims expected by Tuesday

DNA only reliable method, forensic chief says

Pol Maj-General Wirun said visual identification and fingerprint checks could not be used because of the condition of the victims after the fire.

Some dental evidence was also affected, leaving DNA testing as the main method for confirming identities.

However, he said he was confident that DNA testing could be conducted for all eight victims.

Relatives have begun submitting samples, though the process has not yet been completed for all families.

Once the DNA results are ready, the Institute of Forensic Medicine will forward them to Makkasan police. Police will then confirm the names before the institute releases the victims to their families.

BMTA pledges full responsibility

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) issued a statement on Sunday expressing deep condolences to the families of those killed, the injured and all people affected by the crash.

The accident occurred at around 3.40pm on Saturday (May 16) when an air-conditioned Route 206 public bus, also listed as route 3-30, registration number 12-5641, was involved in a collision at the Makkasan railway crossing on Asok-Din Daeng Road.

The crash caused a fire that damaged the bus and nearby vehicles, resulting in deaths and injuries.

BMTA said it recognised that the accident had caused losses that should not have happened and pledged to take full responsibility to the best of its ability, in line with humanitarian principles and the law.

Compensation of up to 1.5m baht for each death

BMTA said it had coordinated with disaster relief agencies, police, Muang Thai Insurance and the compensation fund under the Motor Vehicle Accident Victims Protection Act to arrange medical support and speed up compensation payments.

The initial compensation framework is:

Death cases : up to 1.5 million baht per person

: up to 1.5 million baht per person Injury cases: initial assistance of 80,000 baht per person, with compensation of up to 500,000 baht per person

BMTA said it was closely following the victim identification process and contacting relatives to help arrange compensation as quickly as possible.

Injured passengers to receive visits and assistance

After the crash, the deputy transport minister and BMTA director went to the scene to coordinate with rescue teams, hospitals and police.

Injured passengers were rushed for medical treatment, while BMTA helped arrange transport for stranded passengers at Hua Lamphong station so they could continue safely to their destinations.

BMTA executives are also preparing to visit injured passengers in hospital to provide assistance and moral support.

Bus moved to Rama IX depot

After forensic police finished collecting evidence at the scene, BMTA coordinated the use of a crane to remove the damaged bus from the Makkasan railway crossing.

The bus was moved to the Rama IX depot at around 1am to allow the railway line to reopen and help restore traffic in the area.

BMTA said it would urgently review lessons from the accident and inspect route safety across Bangkok and five surrounding provinces: Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom.

The agency also pledged to strictly enforce discipline among all bus drivers.

Contact channels for Route 206 passengers’ relatives

Relatives who wish to ask for information, search for passenger names or provide additional details can contact: