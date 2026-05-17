Thailand tightens durian standards in THB150bn export push

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is moving to raise Thai durian standards for the global market after facing challenges on several fronts.

Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has ordered stricter measures to support durian exports to China around the clock, aiming to tackle export-rights misuse and residue problems while showcasing a quality durian orchard model and targeting revenue of more than THB150 billion this year.

Suriya visited Chanthaburi province on Sunday (May 16, 2026) to monitor the durian export situation and fruit quality-control measures, as part of efforts to raise Thai durian standards amid intensifying competition in the global market.

The government aims to push the value of Thai durian exports this year to more than THB150 billion, viewing “quality and confidence” as decisive factors in maintaining China, Thailand’s main export market.

Suriya said competition among exporting countries was no longer measured only by price, but also by food safety standards, traceability systems and product credibility. “Thai durian is not merely an agricultural product, but a key economic driver that links farmers’ income, exporters, logistics and the image of Thai food in the global market,” he said.