Mohan emerges as key China gateway for Thai durian exports

Rail-road route boosts Thai fruit shipments

Mohan is a strategic gateway connecting China with the Indochina peninsula.

The area is served by both the Laos-China Railway and the R3A Highway, giving exporters a flexible “rail + road” transport option.

This logistics advantage has helped turn the Mohan checkpoint and Mohan railway checkpoint into important entry points for high-quality products from Southeast Asia, especially fresh fruit, into the Chinese market.

Cold-chain trains cut costs and reduce damage

Ren Zhengwei, deputy manager of China Railway Container Kunming Branch, said cold-chain freight train services on the Laos-China Railway are now operating normally.

He said Thai durians can now be transported from origin to destination in less than three days at the fastest.

The service helps reduce transport costs by about 15% and cut product damage rates by 10%, allowing durians to retain their quality and freshness more effectively.

Kunming Customs data also showed that the Mohan railway checkpoint imported 34,000 tonnes of durian in the first four months of 2026, up 1.8-fold year on year.

Chinese demand for Thai fruit keeps rising

Thai fruits including durian, mangosteen, longan, pomelo and coconut remain popular among Chinese consumers, supporting continued growth in demand.

At the same time, China has continued improving border checkpoint infrastructure and transport systems.

These include faster and more convenient customs procedures at the Mohan checkpoint and Mohan railway checkpoint, as well as the use of smart customs systems to improve inspection and cargo clearance.

Thai exporters urged to consider Mohan route

The improved logistics and customs systems have helped increase fruit imports from Thailand and other ASEAN countries, while making clearance faster and more efficient.

The developments also help preserve the freshness of Thai fruit and enable faster distribution to cities across China, allowing exporters to respond more quickly to rising consumer demand.

The Office of Commercial Affairs in Kunming said Thai operators should consider making greater use of the Mohan checkpoint and Mohan railway checkpoint when exporting fruit to China.

Both checkpoints are being continuously developed and have strong logistics potential, making them well suited to maintaining the quality and freshness of Thai fruit.