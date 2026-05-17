Mohan emerges as key China gateway for Thai durian exports

China’s Mohan checkpoint is rapidly emerging as a major gateway for Thai durian exports, after fresh durian imports through the border hub jumped to 121,000 tonnes in the first four months of 2026, driven by stronger rail-road logistics and rising Chinese demand for Southeast Asian fruit.
The Office of Commercial Affairs in Kunming reported that Mohan, located on the China-Laos border in Yunnan province, recorded the highest volume of durian imports during the harvest season, when large quantities of fresh durian enter the market.
Most of the fresh durians imported through the checkpoint came from ASEAN countries, including Laos and Thailand.
Citing data from Kunming Customs, the office said Mohan imported 121,000 tonnes of fresh durian from January to April 2026, up 1.7-fold from the same period in 2025.
The volume accounted for one-third of China’s total fresh durian imports.
In April 2026 alone, durian imports through the checkpoint surged to 82,000 tonnes, reflecting strong seasonal demand and the growing role of Mohan as a logistics hub for fruit entering China.
Mohan is a strategic gateway connecting China with the Indochina peninsula.
The area is served by both the Laos-China Railway and the R3A Highway, giving exporters a flexible “rail + road” transport option.
This logistics advantage has helped turn the Mohan checkpoint and Mohan railway checkpoint into important entry points for high-quality products from Southeast Asia, especially fresh fruit, into the Chinese market.
Ren Zhengwei, deputy manager of China Railway Container Kunming Branch, said cold-chain freight train services on the Laos-China Railway are now operating normally.
He said Thai durians can now be transported from origin to destination in less than three days at the fastest.
The service helps reduce transport costs by about 15% and cut product damage rates by 10%, allowing durians to retain their quality and freshness more effectively.
Kunming Customs data also showed that the Mohan railway checkpoint imported 34,000 tonnes of durian in the first four months of 2026, up 1.8-fold year on year.
Thai fruits including durian, mangosteen, longan, pomelo and coconut remain popular among Chinese consumers, supporting continued growth in demand.
At the same time, China has continued improving border checkpoint infrastructure and transport systems.
These include faster and more convenient customs procedures at the Mohan checkpoint and Mohan railway checkpoint, as well as the use of smart customs systems to improve inspection and cargo clearance.
The improved logistics and customs systems have helped increase fruit imports from Thailand and other ASEAN countries, while making clearance faster and more efficient.
The developments also help preserve the freshness of Thai fruit and enable faster distribution to cities across China, allowing exporters to respond more quickly to rising consumer demand.
The Office of Commercial Affairs in Kunming said Thai operators should consider making greater use of the Mohan checkpoint and Mohan railway checkpoint when exporting fruit to China.
Both checkpoints are being continuously developed and have strong logistics potential, making them well suited to maintaining the quality and freshness of Thai fruit.