Thailand urged to regulate booming 45bn-baht influencer economy

The sector has grown from simple online content into a commercial ecosystem linking advertising, e-commerce, brand promotion, digital services and consumer engagement.

Globally, the influencer economy is also expanding strongly. Citing Introspective Market Research, TPSO said the global influencer economy was valued at US$43.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow by an average of 33.9% per year from 2024 to 2032, reaching US$607 billion in 2032.

Global influencer marketing was valued at US$32.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to continue growing between 2025 and 2032, with an average annual growth rate of 51.9%.

TPSO said around 127 million social media users worldwide were influencers in 2025. One major driver of this expansion is artificial intelligence, which lowers barriers to entry and helps creators produce content more efficiently.

Thailand’s market still growing strongly

In Thailand, TPSO said the influencer market was worth 45 billion baht in 2024 and is expected to grow by 15–20% per year from 2025 to 2029.

The industries making the greatest use of influencer marketing are food and beverage, and fashion and beauty. Together, they account for 54.4% of influencer marketing in Thailand.

However, TPSO warned that Thailand’s influencer marketing remains heavily concentrated on only a few platforms. TikTok alone accounts for 66% of influencer marketing activity in the country, raising concerns over market dependence and bargaining power between platforms, creators and brands.

China, US and South Korea combine promotion with regulation

TPSO’s study also examined influencer economy policies in China, the United States and South Korea, finding that all three countries are using a mix of promotion and regulation to manage the sector’s rapid growth.

China has introduced rules governing its online information content ecosystem, requiring content producers, users and platforms to share responsibility for online content. The aim is to create a healthier online environment and prevent influencers from spreading false information.

At the same time, China is promoting the industry by establishing professional skills standards for online marketing specialists.

The US has updated its Endorsement Guides, banning the buying and selling of followers and views, prohibiting fake reviews, and tightening rules on AI-generated content.

The US has also focused on protecting domestic business competitiveness through antitrust enforcement against major technology companies, while requiring clearer disclosure of foreign-funded advertisements or content to prevent propaganda and foreign interference.

South Korea has revised its advertising guidelines, requiring influencers to clearly disclose sponsored or paid content.

It is also promoting the export of Korean content, or K-Content, across the value chain through skills development, AI adoption, content business support funds and intellectual property development.

Thailand needs stronger standards and fairer rules

TPSO said Thailand already has policy frameworks that support the influencer economy, including the 20-year National Strategy and the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan.

The country also has laws covering false information, public harm, personal data protection and intellectual property protection.

In addition, the government has supported the sector through activities promoting the use of influencers in trade, influencer skills development and awards for Thai influencers.

However, TPSO said further action is needed to create a stronger, fairer and more competitive influencer ecosystem.

The agency proposed six key measures for relevant authorities:

Establish standards or a quality certification system for Thai influencers. Promote Thailand’s influencer economy and influencer marketing more effectively. Develop influencers’ knowledge and skills so they can become professional creators. Build content governance mechanisms that are accessible to Thai people. Promote fairness across the influencer economy, including for influencers, platforms and service fees. Support Thai influencers in expanding into both domestic and overseas markets.

TPSO said these measures would help Thailand build an influencer economy that grows with clear standards, fairness and stronger global competitiveness.