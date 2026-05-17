Thailand’s Land Bridge faces fresh test over demand and costs

The push for a large megaproject such as the Land Bridge has drawn public attention, particularly over whether the investment will be worthwhile and how much it will affect the environment, tourism and the way of life of people in the area.
The government has appointed a committee to study ways to drive the Land Bridge project, chaired by Ekniti Nitithanprapas, deputy prime minister and finance minister.
The committee has 90 days to study the project across all dimensions, including economic viability, the environment and geopolitical factors.
One issue discussed at the first meeting was the need for further study based on the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning’s 2025 report on the transport infrastructure development project to develop the Southern Economic Corridor and link transport between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.
This will serve as the base case for consideration alongside the Senate’s 2022 study on the feasibility of linking Thailand’s Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea maritime transport routes, particularly the expansion of deep-sea ports in Malaysia and Singapore, which could become direct competitors to Thailand’s Land Bridge project in the future.
Most recently, Prof Kriengsak Chareonwongsak, a senior academic at Harvard University, chairman of the Nation-Building Institute (NBI) and president of the Institute of Future Studies for Development (IFD), said the Thai government must assess the Land Bridge project on several fronts, including value for money and sustainability, before moving ahead.
On the assessment of the project’s real demand, he said the question was whether there would be enough actual users in the future.
If the project cannot attract cargo ships and containers to use its services in line with its assumptions, it will inevitably face value-for-money risks.
In addition, persuading shipping lines to change routes to Thailand will not be easy.
The state must also seriously consider key regional competitors, especially Singapore, a global maritime transport hub.
Singapore’s main port currently has a combined capacity of about 46.5–50 million TEU a year, and in 2025, actual usage was around 44.66 million TEU, almost at full capacity.
Singapore, Malaysia press ahead with port expansion
Singapore is accelerating the development of Tuas Port, which aims to increase handling capacity to 65 million TEU by 2040.
Although it faces short-term congestion, Singapore is expanding aggressively over the long term to maintain its leadership.
At the same time, Malaysia is accelerating the expansion of Port Klang and moving ahead with the East Coast Rail Link, which is already more than 92.62% complete, to link Malaysia’s east and west coasts.
This would allow Malaysia to handle 48–50 million TEU and help reduce transport time and costs in a way similar to Thailand’s Land Bridge concept.
The combined future capacity of Singapore and Malaysia would be about 100–120 million TEU a year, close to the estimated demand for container transport in the region around 2040.
“If this is really the case, the key question is how much business space Thailand still has, or whether late entry into the market will expose Thailand to an oversupply situation.”
In addition, the Land Bridge project must be assessed from several dimensions: