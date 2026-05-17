Thailand’s Land Bridge faces fresh test over demand and costs

The push for a large megaproject such as the Land Bridge has drawn public attention, particularly over whether the investment will be worthwhile and how much it will affect the environment, tourism and the way of life of people in the area.

The government has appointed a committee to study ways to drive the Land Bridge project, chaired by Ekniti Nitithanprapas, deputy prime minister and finance minister.

The committee has 90 days to study the project across all dimensions, including economic viability, the environment and geopolitical factors.

One issue discussed at the first meeting was the need for further study based on the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning’s 2025 report on the transport infrastructure development project to develop the Southern Economic Corridor and link transport between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

This will serve as the base case for consideration alongside the Senate’s 2022 study on the feasibility of linking Thailand’s Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea maritime transport routes, particularly the expansion of deep-sea ports in Malaysia and Singapore, which could become direct competitors to Thailand’s Land Bridge project in the future.