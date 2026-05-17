Thai colonel praised after roadside rescue in South Korea

A Thai army colonel has won praise in South Korea after joining allied military officers in an emergency roadside rescue following a serious trailer truck accident near the Sinpung rest area.

Col Srisawat Sriprakhon, a student officer at the National Defense College of the Republic of Korea under the Royal Thai Army’s Directorate of Civil Affairs, helped rescue the driver after the vehicle overturned on Friday (May 15).

The incident occurred at around 7pm as Col Srisawat was travelling back from the “2026 KNDU–NDU–NIDS Trilateral Security Conference” in Seoul.

He was returning with allied military officers from the Republic of India and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, along with a vehicle supervisor and driver, making five personnel in total.