Bangkok faces 60% rain and heavy falls as flood risk rises nationwide

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Sunday (May 17, 2026) warns that Bangkok and surrounding provinces will see thunderstorms in over 60% of areas, with heavy rain in some places.
All regions of Thailand are expected to see more rain, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off.
Over the next 24 hours, Thailand will continue to experience rain, with heavy rain in some places and very heavy rain in parts of the South’s west coast.
This is due to a rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand.
People are advised to be aware of dangers from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
They are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are rather strong, at 2-3 metres and more than 3 metres in thundershowers.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 metres and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thundershowers.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast