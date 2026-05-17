Bangkok faces 60% rain and heavy falls as flood risk rises nationwide

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Sunday (May 17, 2026) warns that Bangkok and surrounding provinces will see thunderstorms in over 60% of areas, with heavy rain in some places.

All regions of Thailand are expected to see more rain, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off.

Over the next 24 hours, Thailand will continue to experience rain, with heavy rain in some places and very heavy rain in parts of the South’s west coast.

This is due to a rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand.