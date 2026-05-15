TMD warns of 60-70% rain, strong winds and flash floods in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of weather conditions on Friday (May 15, 2026), with rain forecast in 60-70% of areas in the North, Central region and South, as well as Bangkok.

It announced a list of 52 provinces to prepare for the impact of strong winds and monitor flash floods and forest run-off during the period of changing weather.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said rainfall would increase across Thailand, with heavy rain in some places and very heavy rain in parts of the North, Central region and upper South, because the south-west monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.