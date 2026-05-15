TMD warns of 60-70% rain, strong winds and flash floods in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of weather conditions on Friday (May 15, 2026), with rain forecast in 60-70% of areas in the North, Central region and South, as well as Bangkok.
It announced a list of 52 provinces to prepare for the impact of strong winds and monitor flash floods and forest run-off during the period of changing weather.
In its 24-hour forecast, the department said rainfall would increase across Thailand, with heavy rain in some places and very heavy rain in parts of the North, Central region and upper South, because the south-west monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The public has been advised to beware of thunderstorms, heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off.
Particular caution is urged in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while people should take care of their health during changing weather.
In the upper Andaman Sea, wind and waves are moderate, with waves about 2 metres high and more than 2 metres in the thundershower areas.
Mariners have been advised to sail with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (East Coast)
Southern region (west coast)
Bangkok and vicinity