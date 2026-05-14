Sharp brings generative AI chat avatars to television screens

Sharp’s new AQUOS televisions will let viewers speak with Daiki and Ayumi, while AI suggests programmes based on taste and mood.

Sharp Corp. said on Thursday (May 14) that it will begin releasing 15 television models fitted with generative artificial intelligence from May 23, with the rollout to take place in stages.

The Japanese electronics company said the new sets are expected to cost between about 275,000 yen and 935,000 yen. They will feature nearly life-size humanlike characters, Daiki and Ayumi, who appear on screen and can chat with users.