Thai man arrested in Japan over hit-and-run without licence

Japanese police have arrested a 34-year-old Thai man on suspicion of driving without a licence and fleeing the scene after allegedly crashing a truck into a car stopped at a red light in Matsudo, leaving another driver injured.

Japanese media reported that the Thai national was arrested over an incident that took place in July 2024, when he allegedly drove a small truck without a licence and crashed into the rear of a car waiting at traffic lights in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture.

The suspect, who works as a demolition labourer and lives in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, allegedly caused injuries to the driver of the car in front.

Reports said that while a Japanese man travelling with him got out to deal with the accident, the Thai suspect took advantage of the confusion and fled the scene on foot.

Police said it took time to arrest him because he was self-employed, had no driving licence and did not have a residence card, making it difficult to identify him and trace his whereabouts.

He was eventually arrested and has admitted all charges.

The man reportedly told police he drove without a licence because he “wanted to work and earn money”, and fled because he “had no visa and was afraid of being arrested”.