Phetchabun districts warned of heavy rain, floods and landslides

Residents in three districts of Phetchabun have been warned to brace for heavy rain, possible flooding, overflowing rivers and mudslides, particularly in areas near canals and waterways, low-lying areas, foothills and farmland.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said heavy rain was expected in Mueang Phetchabun, Lom Sak and Wang Pong districts, with rainfall likely to exceed 35 millimetres and persist across the area.
People in at-risk areas have been advised to move their belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, secure valuables and important documents, beware of the risk of electric shock, and keep a close watch on vulnerable groups.
Areas under particular watch include Pa Lao, Ban Tok, Wang Chomphu, Huai Yai, Na Yom and Chon Phrai subdistricts in Mueang Phetchabun; Pak Chong, Ban Rai and Lan Ba subdistricts in Lom Sak; and Sap Poep subdistrict in Wang Pong.
The DDPM said it had worked with mobile network operators Advanced Info Service (AIS), True Corporation (True) and National Telecom (NT) to send Cell Broadcast alerts warning residents of heavy rain in the three Phetchabun districts.
People can report incidents or request assistance via the DDPM’s “1784” LINE account by adding Line ID @1784DDPM, or by calling the DDPM hotline 1784, which is available 24 hours a day.
Separately, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has placed 37 provinces on alert for heavy rain and possible flooding from 15 to 18 May.
The warning follows the movement of a strong low-pressure system from the lower Bay of Bengal towards the upper Bay of Bengal, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The conditions are expected to bring more rain across Thailand, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.
Authorities have warned of possible impacts on agricultural crops, as well as short-term flooding that could disrupt travel in urban communities during the period.
The 37 provinces under watch are Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Uthai Thani, Tak, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Ubon Ratchathani, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Phang Nga, Trang, Krabi, Phuket, Satun, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.