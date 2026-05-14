Phetchabun districts warned of heavy rain, floods and landslides

Residents in three districts of Phetchabun have been warned to brace for heavy rain, possible flooding, overflowing rivers and mudslides, particularly in areas near canals and waterways, low-lying areas, foothills and farmland.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said heavy rain was expected in Mueang Phetchabun, Lom Sak and Wang Pong districts, with rainfall likely to exceed 35 millimetres and persist across the area.

People in at-risk areas have been advised to move their belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, secure valuables and important documents, beware of the risk of electric shock, and keep a close watch on vulnerable groups.

Areas under particular watch include Pa Lao, Ban Tok, Wang Chomphu, Huai Yai, Na Yom and Chon Phrai subdistricts in Mueang Phetchabun; Pak Chong, Ban Rai and Lan Ba subdistricts in Lom Sak; and Sap Poep subdistrict in Wang Pong.